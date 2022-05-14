Charleston Police investigate woman’s death outside West Ashley apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are searching for a killer who left a woman dead late Friday night in the parking lot of a West Ashley apartment complex.

Police responded to an apartment complex on Hazelwood Drive at 9:28 p.m. Friday to investigate several reports of shots being fired, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

The officers found a female victim lying in the parking lot suffering “obvious trauma,” he said.

Charleston County Emergency Medical Services and the Charleston Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Police were on the scene into the night investigating.

Gillooly did not specify the type of trauma the victim suffered. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released her identity.

As of Saturday morning, police have not said whether there are any suspects or released any further details about the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police detective or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

