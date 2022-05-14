Charleston Police on scene of homicide investigation, 1 woman dead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a homicide after responding to a shots fired call in West Ashley.

Police responded to an apartment complex on Hazelwood Drive at 9:28 p.m. Friday.

At the scene, police say they found a female victim laying in the parking lot suffering “obvious trauma.”

Charleston County Emergency Medical Services and Charleston Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Officers are currently at the scene conducting an investigation.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.

