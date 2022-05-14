Deputies: 2 killed in crash shortly after drive-by shooting, chase

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say two people died early Saturday morning after their vehicle, which witnesses said was involved in a drive-by shooting, crashed into a tree.

The vehicle that crashed had been involved a short time earlier in a high-speed chase with deputies who were investigating a report of a drive-by shooting on Johns Island, according to sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp.

Deputies responded before 1 a.m. to reports of a drive-by shooting on Michelle Land, Knapp said. Officers found damage from gunfire, but said there were no reports of injuries.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a sedan drove by the scene and a witness told deputies that vehicle had been involved in the shooting.

“A deputy found the car a short time later and attempted a traffic stop,” Knapp said. “The vehicle fled at high speed, and a short pursuit ensued. The deputy reported losing sight of the suspect vehicle and canceled the pursuit.”

A short time later, deputies found the vehicle crashed into a tree near Brownswood Road and Dogpatch Lane.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the vehicle, a 2007 Nissan four-door sedan, was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The car was traveling east on Brownswood Road in an attempt to elude law enforcement, Tidwell said.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle died at the scene, Tidwell said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released the names of the victims.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

