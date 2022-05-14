SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies: 2 killed in crash shortly after drive-by shooting, chase

Deputies found a vehicle that had been involved earlier in a high-speed chase crashed into a...
Deputies found a vehicle that had been involved earlier in a high-speed chase crashed into a tree. Both occupants died at the scene, deputies say.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say two people died early Saturday morning after their vehicle, which witnesses said was involved in a drive-by shooting, crashed into a tree.

The vehicle that crashed had been involved a short time earlier in a high-speed chase with deputies who were investigating a report of a drive-by shooting on Johns Island, according to sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp.

Deputies responded before 1 a.m. to reports of a drive-by shooting on Michelle Land, Knapp said. Officers found damage from gunfire, but said there were no reports of injuries.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a sedan drove by the scene and a witness told deputies that vehicle had been involved in the shooting.

“A deputy found the car a short time later and attempted a traffic stop,” Knapp said. “The vehicle fled at high speed, and a short pursuit ensued. The deputy reported losing sight of the suspect vehicle and canceled the pursuit.”

A short time later, deputies found the vehicle crashed into a tree near Brownswood Road and Dogpatch Lane.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the vehicle, a 2007 Nissan four-door sedan, was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The car was traveling east on Brownswood Road in an attempt to elude law enforcement, Tidwell said.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle died at the scene, Tidwell said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released the names of the victims.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaunta Bennett, 32, (right) Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 (middle) and Nyosha Renee Young,...
3 former state department of disabilities employees in Summerville charged by SLED
Charleston Police are searching for a killer who left a woman dead late Friday night in the...
Charleston Police investigate woman’s death outside West Ashley apartment complex
Police are investigating a video that shows a Deer Park Middle School student choking another...
Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
Andrew Melton Demetre, 22, was arrested for felony DUI and leaving the scene of an accident,...
Motorist faces DUI charge after hit-and-run crash with pedi-cab driver
The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of a North Charleston man who died days...
Coroner identifies man who died after weekend dirt bike crash

Latest News

Community leaders with Stand as One and The Voice of Colleton County held a vigil at Colleton...
Friends, strangers hold vigil for 3 women killed in deputy-involved crash
Charleston Police are searching for a killer who left a woman dead late Friday night in the...
Charleston Police investigate woman’s death outside West Ashley apartment complex
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Police investigate killing at West Ashley apartment complex
A Facebook event page states the expo at the Northwoods Mall is about celebrating history,...
Northwoods Mall to host Black-owned business expo