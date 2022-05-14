Friends and strangers alike attend vigil for three women killed in officer involved accident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friends and family remembered Stephanie Dantzler, and her daughters Shanice Dantzler-Williams and Miranda Dantzler-Williams Friday evening.

Community leaders with Stand as One and The Voice of Colleton County planned a vigil at Colleton High School’s stadium in Walterboro to bring the whole community together to remember the women.

Co-workers, sorority sisters, religious leaders and even strangers came to honor the lives of the three women.

Derrick Brown, cousin of Stephanie, said she was always family-oriented.

“She was well-loved, always been that sweet person and a good personality ever since childhood,” Brown said. “She was family-oriented and had her daughters raised the same way.”

People prayed, shared memories and leaned on each other as they mourned the lives lost late Sunday.

“You’ve got all these people that are just coming together – what can we do, how can we help this family to heal and to move on,” J.D. Davis, with Voice of Colleton, said. “And there’s only so much moving on you can do. But everyone is rallying around them.”

Stephanie, Shanice and Miranda were killed on Mother’s Day in a crash involving a deputy.

Community activists continue to ask for more answers as to how the crash happened but said the vigil was about the lives of the three beautiful women who impacted everyone in their lives.

“We’re hoping that out of this the pain, and the process and healing can begin to start,” Pastor Thomas Dixon said.

Many came from a visitation earlier in the afternoon. A funeral for Stephanie, Shanice and Miranda will take place Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.