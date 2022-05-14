Letter carriers collecting donations for ‘Stamp Out Hunger Day’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry postal carriers are keeping an eye out for food donations as they deliver mail Saturday as part of a national effort to fight food insecurity.

As part of the 30th annual National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, more than 100 Lowcountry Food Bank volunteers are stationed at post offices to gather and sort food donations.

The organization anticipates this year’s drive will collect more than 115,000 pounds of food that will be distributed back out into the community for those in need.

“Stamp Out Hunger comes at a critical time for us,” food bank President and CEO Nick Osborne said. “The need for food assistance increases as we approach a time of year when food donations are low, and children who rely on free or reduced-price school meals do not have access to them during the summer. Food prices, gas and utility costs are high this year and vulnerable members of our community feel the financial strain of feeding their families.”

Household members can leave shelf-stable food near their mailbox in a bag and their letter carrier will pick it up. If your home has a community mailbox bank, donations may be left there. LCFB cannot accept items in glass jars nor homemade, canned items.

In addition to donations, LCFB needs volunteers to sort donated food at participating post offices. Visit the Lowcountry Food Bank website Volunteer Page to sign up for a shift.

Food insecurity rates in the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina served by the Lowcountry Food Bank remain higher than pre-pandemic levels at 11.4%, according to a release. That equals more than 160,000 Lowcountry residents, a figure that includes more than 45,000 children.

In 2019, the most recent in-person Stamp Out Hunger event, 115,756 pounds of food were collected from the Tri-County area, which created 96,465 meals for food-insecure children, seniors, and families.

It is the nation’s largest one-day food drive.

