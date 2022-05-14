Lowcountry high school soccer scores - State Championships (5/13)
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Lowcountry high school girls soccer teams are State Champions.
SCHSL Class 4-A Girls
James Island 5 - Eastside 0
The James Island Trojans repeat as 4-A State Champs.
SCHSL Class 3-A Girls
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 4 - Powdersville 0
Oceanside girls repeat as 3-A State Champs, shutting out undefeated Powdersville.
