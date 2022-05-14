SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry high school soccer scores - State Championships (5/13)

The James island girls soccer team repeats as Class 4-A state champions with a 5-0 win over...
The James island girls soccer team repeats as Class 4-A state champions with a 5-0 win over Eastside.(Live 5)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Lowcountry high school girls soccer teams are State Champions.

SCHSL Class 4-A Girls

James Island 5 - Eastside 0

The James Island Trojans repeat as 4-A State Champs.

SCHSL Class 3-A Girls

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 4 - Powdersville 0

Oceanside girls repeat as 3-A State Champs, shutting out undefeated Powdersville.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaunta Bennett, 32, (right) Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 (middle) and Nyosha Renee Young,...
3 former state department of disabilities employees in Summerville charged by SLED
Police are investigating a video that shows a Deer Park Middle School student choking another...
Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
Andrew Melton Demetre, 22, was arrested for felony DUI and leaving the scene of an accident,...
Motorist faces DUI charge after hit-and-run crash with pedi-cab driver
The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of a North Charleston man who died days...
Coroner identifies man who died after weekend dirt bike crash
The victim told investigators he was in his vehicle when two men exited the Lexus and forced...
‘I’m tired of these jokers’: Sheriff’s office releases video of reported carjacking

Latest News

VIDEO: Lexington softball defeats Wando 3-2
VIDEO: Lexington softball defeats Wando 3-2
VIDEO: Oceanside girls soccer wins back-to-back 3-A state titles
VIDEO: Oceanside girls soccer wins back-to-back 3-A state titles
VIDEO: James Island girls soccer repeats as 4-A State Champs
VIDEO: James Island girls soccer repeats as 4-A State Champs
Coastal Carolina baseball
Chants score the final eight runs of the game in 10-6 comeback win