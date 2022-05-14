SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Northwoods Mall to host Black-owned business expo

A Facebook event page states the expo at the Northwoods Mall is about celebrating history,...
A Facebook event page states the expo at the Northwoods Mall is about celebrating history, culture and commerce.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 30 vendors will be showcasing their products at a Black-owned business expo at a mall in North Charleston.

A Facebook event page states the expo at the Northwoods Mall is about celebrating history, culture and commerce.

“This will be a fantastic opportunity to shop and support local black-owned small businesses from North Charleston and surrounding areas,” the event page stated.

The event is hosted by the mall and CBL Specialty Leasing, a mall leasing company.

It’s scheduled for June 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on becoming a vendor, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaunta Bennett, 32, (right) Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 (middle) and Nyosha Renee Young,...
3 former state department of disabilities employees in Summerville charged by SLED
Police are investigating a video that shows a Deer Park Middle School student choking another...
Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
Andrew Melton Demetre, 22, was arrested for felony DUI and leaving the scene of an accident,...
Motorist faces DUI charge after hit-and-run crash with pedi-cab driver
The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of a North Charleston man who died days...
Coroner identifies man who died after weekend dirt bike crash
The victim told investigators he was in his vehicle when two men exited the Lexus and forced...
‘I’m tired of these jokers’: Sheriff’s office releases video of reported carjacking

Latest News

Shaunta Bennett, 32, (right) Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 (middle) and Nyosha Renee Young,...
3 former state department of disabilities employees in Summerville charged by SLED
Community leaders with Stand as One and The Voice of Colleton County planned a vigil at...
Friends and strangers alike attend vigil for three women killed in officer involved accident
Police responded to an apartment complex on Hazelwood Drive at 9:28 p.m.
Charleston Police on scene of homicide investigation, 1 woman dead
VIDEO: 3 former state department of disabilities employees in Summerville charged by SLED