Northwoods Mall to host Black-owned business expo

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 30 vendors will be showcasing their products at a Black-owned business expo at a mall in North Charleston.

A Facebook event page states the expo at the Northwoods Mall is about celebrating history, culture and commerce.

“This will be a fantastic opportunity to shop and support local black-owned small businesses from North Charleston and surrounding areas,” the event page stated.

The event is hosted by the mall and CBL Specialty Leasing, a mall leasing company.

It’s scheduled for June 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on becoming a vendor, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.