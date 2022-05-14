SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

School fight: 12-year-old facing criminal charges after middle school altercation, authorities say

A 12-year-old Wisconsin girl has been criminally charged after being involved in a school fight. (Source: MARTIN LAW OFFICE, S.C.)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (Martin Law Office/CNN) - A 12-year-old Wisconsin girl is charged with disorderly conduct after being involved in a violent school fight earlier this year.

The girl’s attorney said she was offered a diversion, with a penalty similar to probation, but that was untenable because she is not guilty.

The fight happened on March 4 at Lincoln Middle School in Kenosha.

Video captured a portion of the altercation and showed an officer working security that day using his knee on the girl when breaking up the fight.

The officer has since resigned from the school district but remains on the Kenosha police force.

The 12-year-old’s attorney said the officer should have been charged as her client was a victim of police brutality and the charge against her seems to be an effort to silence her.

A civil suit has been filed against the officer, the interim police chief and the school district, according to the girl’s attorney.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaunta Bennett, 32, (right) Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 (middle) and Nyosha Renee Young,...
3 former state department of disabilities employees in Summerville charged by SLED
Police are investigating a video that shows a Deer Park Middle School student choking another...
Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
Andrew Melton Demetre, 22, was arrested for felony DUI and leaving the scene of an accident,...
Motorist faces DUI charge after hit-and-run crash with pedi-cab driver
The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of a North Charleston man who died days...
Coroner identifies man who died after weekend dirt bike crash
The victim told investigators he was in his vehicle when two men exited the Lexus and forced...
‘I’m tired of these jokers’: Sheriff’s office releases video of reported carjacking

Latest News

U.S. District Judge Liles Burke issued a preliminary injunction on Friday to stop the state...
Transgender medication law in Alabama blocked by judge
FILE - Air Force Academy cadets make their way to their seats as family and friends cheer from...
4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal
A Facebook event page states the expo at the Northwoods Mall is about celebrating history,...
Northwoods Mall to host Black-owned business expo
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
House subpoenas its own, sets new norm after Jan. 6 attack
Shaunta Bennett, 32, (right) Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 (middle) and Nyosha Renee Young,...
3 former state department of disabilities employees in Summerville charged by SLED