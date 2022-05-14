Stellar pitching gives Samford first win of the series over Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel got a strong start from Devin Beckley, but it was not enough as the Bulldogs fell 8-2 to Samford Friday night in the series opener inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: Samford 8, The Citadel 2

Records: Samford (24-23, 10-6), The Citadel (22-26, 2-14)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Samford leads 1-0

How it Happened

· Samford jumped out to the early lead in the third inning as Towns King and Colton Ledbetter had back-to-back RBI doubles.

· The Citadel got a run back in the fifth inning after Sawyer Reeves singled through the left side and came around to score on a Travis Lott single to left-center.

· Samford added to its lead in the seventh as Stephen Klein chopped a ball over the head of the first baseman to drive in a run. An error allowed a second run to score before a bases-loaded walk plated the third run of the inning.

· Samford extended the lead in the eighth on a solo homer from Garrett Staton and a two-run homer from Colton Ledbetter.

· The Citadel scored a run in the ninth inning on a leadoff homer off the bat of Noah Mitchell.

Inside the Box Score

· Devin Beckley (4-4) suffered the tough-luck loss after allowing just two runs on six hits and eight strikeouts over 6.0 innings.

· He struck out two hitters in the first, second and fourth innings. He also ended the fifth and sixth innings with strikeouts.

· Landon Beverly pitched a scoreless ninth inning after Will Bastian got the final two outs of the eighth without allowing a run.

· Noah Mitchell led the offense by going 2-for-4 with his fifth home run of the season.

· Jacob Cravey (3-3) allowed just one run on five hits and seven strikeouts over 8.0 innings to pick up the victory.

On Deck

The teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m.

