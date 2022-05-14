Warming up with more sunshine this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Low pressure brought some needed rain to the area yesterday, and will continue to dissipate as it moves north of our area today. This will bring drier and sunnier weather for the weekend. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s this afternoon with upper 80s expected Sunday. One or two showers and storms can’t be ruled out both afternoons. Temperatures soar above normal as we head into next week with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 83, Low 66.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 68.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 69.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 69.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 92, Low 71.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 94, Low 72.

