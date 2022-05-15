SC Lottery
1 injured in shooting near North Charleston strip mall, police say

Police responded near the Forest Hills Plaza in the Warsaw Road and Dorchester Road area just before 2:00 p.m.(Live 5)
Police responded near the Forest Hills Plaza in the Warsaw Road and Dorchester Road area just before 2:00 p.m.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips, Rey Llerena and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a man was injured near a strip mall on Dorchester Road Sunday afternoon.

Police responded near the Forest Hills Plaza in the Warsaw Road and Dorchester Road area just before 2:00 p.m.

At the scene, a male victim was located and given first aid measures, according to police spokesman Harve Jacobs.

The victim was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Jacobs says.

A witness reported an SUV with shattered windows across the street.

Police were also investigating an SUV across the street from the strip mall.(Live 5)
Police were also investigating an SUV across the street from the strip mall.(Live 5)

A police forensic unit arrived on the scene to examine the vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

