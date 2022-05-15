1 injured in shooting near North Charleston strip mall, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a man was injured near a strip mall on Dorchester Road Sunday afternoon.
Police responded near the Forest Hills Plaza in the Warsaw Road and Dorchester Road area just before 2:00 p.m.
At the scene, a male victim was located and given first aid measures, according to police spokesman Harve Jacobs.
The victim was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Jacobs says.
A witness reported an SUV with shattered windows across the street.
A police forensic unit arrived on the scene to examine the vehicle.
No arrests have been made.
#BREAKING - We’re on the scene of a reported shooting at a strip mall along the 7600 block of Dorchester Road, just south of the Charleston/Dorchester County line. We’ve reached out to @NCPD for more info. @Live5News #chsnews pic.twitter.com/WG5kJBKYqx— Rey Llerena (@ReyLlerenaTV) May 15, 2022
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.