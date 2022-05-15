Basketball commentator shoots free throws for 24 hours straight, raises money for Special Olympics

SC Lottery
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - 100 Free throws per hour for 24 hours straight, it seems difficult but it’s how sports broadcaster Debbie Antonelli spent her weekend and it’s all for a good cause.

Antonelli’s 24 Hours of Nothing but Net is meant to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.

Antonelli, a basketball commentator for ESPN, CBS, Fox, Big Ten Network and Westwood One made 94.5% of her 2400 free throws this weekend in the driveway of her Mount Pleasant home.

The event started Saturday at 12 p.m. and ended Sunday at 12 p.m.

As of 4:42 p.m., they have raised $182,566 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina.

All money goes to support year-round sports training and competition opportunities for Special Olympics athletes.

Antonelli says the cause is special to her because her son, Frankie, has down syndrome.

She says a reason why Frankie has been so successful in school and sports has been because of Special Olympics.

“This is about what you can do,” Antonelli said. “Not what you can’t or what your limitations are. Everyone has adversity. Everyone faces something. Special Olympics is a place for people that need a little extra and a way to organize, and I know that this community will step up and help us.”

24 Hours of Nothing but Net was first started in 2019.

Antonelli says her goal is to one day raise $1 million.

You can donate by going to 24hoursnbn.com.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

