SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Bobcat chasing a cat bursts into a home and attacks an elderly man, police say

A bobcat got into a home and attacked an elderly man. (SOURCE: WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A bizarre incident played out in Vermont Friday when a bobcat was trapped in a home after attacking one of the residents.

“We received a report from a resident that they had what they believed was a bobcat trapped inside of a bathroom,” Windsor Police Chief Jennifer Frank said.

The image of a wild bobcat lying on a bathroom floor is not something you see everyday. Officials told WCAX the animal burst into the home through an open door Friday morning.

“It was a very lean bobcat, and we believe that it did chase a cat into the residence and that is when it came in contact with the individuals who lived there,” Frank said.

Police say an elderly man in the house was bitten and or scratched by the animal before he was able to trap it in the bathroom. The resident, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials were called to the scene, and the bobcat was euthanized.

“This is a very rare and unusual circumstance. In fact, I’ve never seen this happen before in my career, where it gained entry into someone’s home and then made contact with a person,” Frank said.”This just happened to be an unusual set of circumstances. There were also people working next door cutting down some trees, and that may have had an impact as well on its habitat.”

The animal will be tested for rabies and other pathogens. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is leading that investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to 1927 Hazelwood Drive at 9:28 p.m. to investigate several reports of shots...
Charleston Police searching for suspect in deadly West Ashley shooting
Deputies found a vehicle that had been involved earlier in a high-speed chase crashed into a...
Deputies: 2 killed in crash shortly after drive-by shooting, chase
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Deputies responded to a home on McClain Street in North where they say a vehicle driving past...
6-year-old boy killed in Orangeburg Co. drive-by shooting
Shaunta Bennett, 32, (right) Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 (middle) and Nyosha Renee Young,...
3 former state department of disabilities employees in Summerville charged by SLED

Latest News

The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
Teenager gunned down near Chicago tourist attraction
London Fields is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
Police make arrest in West Ashley shooting that left woman dead
Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Feds interview Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect’s parents
Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterates that the U.S. would "strongly support" Finland and...
Blinken: US supports Finland, Sweden joining NATO