Bucs fall to College of Charleston in final Holy City Clash of the season

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball fell to Holy City rival College of Charleston Sunday afternoon on the road, 14-9, at The Ballpark at Patriots Point.

The Bucs were the first to score, but two big frames from College of Charleston proved to be the difference.

Charleston Southern (18-28) found the first run of the game as Tyrell Brewer leaded the game off with a walk before an Austen Izzio double down the line put runners at second and third. A wild pitch later in the frame gave CSU the early 1-0 lead.

In the bottom half, Ryan Gleason put up a zero to end the first 1-0. College of Charleston (34-15) answered back in the second in what proved to be the early difference in the contest as the Cougars scratched across five in the frame.

A single and a double each resulted in runs for the Cougars while a CSU miscue was responsible for the final run of the frame.

The Buccaneers used another big at-bat from Brewer in the fourth, as an RBI-single to left was good enough to score Nick Rodriguez and cut the deficit to just three, but that was as close as CSU would get.

College of Charleston answered back in the home-half of the eighth with a run of its own. Like the sixth frame in the contest a day ago, College of Charleston used a big fifth inning to create the separation needed to see the rest of the afternoon out.

A bases-loaded double from Tanner McCallister was good for three of the four runs.

A catcher’s interference call in the sixth plated another Cougar run. Runs in the seventh and eighth came across for Charleston Southern, as a Ryan Waldschmidt single scored Connor Aldrich in the seventh and a Nicholas Fazzari single in the eighth plated Dylan Stewart.

In response, The Cougars saw three come across in their half of the eighth.

Charleston Southern continued to show up on the offensive side of the ball in the ninth, putting three more runs up in the final frame.



Stewart’s single to center scored Casey Asman before Brewer’s fielder’s choice was enough to score Peyton Bassler and Jared Payne’s single to right scored Reid Hardwick.

Aldrich came up big as well in the frame, as a gapper scored Stewart and Payne. Despite the final, Charleston Southern outhit College of Charleston 16-11.

Ryan Gleason (L, 1-1) got the loss for Charleston Southern after being charged with four earned across 1.2 innings of work.

Six other arms threw for the Buccaneers, highlighted by Corey Braun’s four outs of no-hit baseball.

Brooks Lucas (W, 1-1) recorded the win for College of Charleston, hurling two scoreless frames in relief as his line was the best qualified for the win. Like CSU, the Cougars used seven different arms in the contest.

UP NEXT

Charleston Southern will again hit the road for the final series of the regular season as it makes its lone trip to Virginia to take on Longwood in a three-game set starting Thursday, May 19 at 6:00 p.m. in Farmville.

Friday will feature a twinbill with game one starting at 1:00 p.m. and game two starting 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

