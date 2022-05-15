The Citadel closes home Schedule With Run-Rule Victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel closed out its 2022 home season with a 10-0 run-rule victory over Samford Sunday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Left-hander Fisher Paulsen and right-hander Ben Hutchins combined to allow just one hit in the shutout victory.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 10, Samford 0

Records: Samford (24-25, 10-8), The Citadel (24-26, 4-14)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel wins 2-1

How it Happened

· The Citadel got the bats going early as Tilo Skole started the game with a base hit. After a walk and a sacrifice bunt, Ryan McCarthy drove in the first run with a groundout. Wells Sykes followed with an RBI single up the middle.

· Cole Simpson made it a four-run inning with a two-run homer to right field.

· The Citadel extended the lead in the second inning as Sykes drove in a run with a fielder’s choice and Sawyer Reeves plated another with an infield single with the bases loaded.

· The Citadel added a run in the fourth inning after McCarthy drew a leadoff walk and stole second. Two batters later, Simpson drove in the runner with a groundout to the right side.

· The Citadel took advantage of an error in the sixth inning to push across an unearned run.

· The Citadel ended the game in the seventh without putting the ball in play. After the first two hitters were retired, two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases. McCarthy walked to score a run and Sykes followed with a free pass to score the winning run.

Inside the Box Score

· The series victory was the first for The Citadel over Samford since 2015.

· It was also The Citadel’s third shutout victory of the season.

· Fisher Paulsen (5-3) did not have his best stuff but battled his way through five shutout innings. He allowed just one hit and struck out two. The hit came to the first batter of the game.

· Ben Hutchins came on in relief and retired all six hitters he faced.

· Tilo Skole set the table at the top of the lineup, going 4-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored.

· He finished the weekend series 8-for-12 with four runs scored.

· Sawyer Reeves collected two hits and drove in a run, while Ryan McCarthy collected a pair of RBIs.

· Wells Sykes and Cole Simpson each had a hit drove in three runs.

· Jalon Long (2-5) took the loss after allowing four runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning.

On Deck

The Bulldogs play their final midweek game of the season as they cross the Ravenel Bridge to face the College of Charleston on May 17. The first pitch from Patriots Point is set for 6 p.m.

