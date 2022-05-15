Cougars power past Bucs, 10-6
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tyler Sorrentino, Joseph Mershon and JT Marr each homered and Ty Good spun four no-hit innings to lead College of Charleston to a 10-6 victory over Lowcountry foe Charleston Southern on Saturday afternoon at Nielsen Field.
LEADING OFF:
Final Score: College of Charleston 10, Charleston Southern 6
Location: Charleston, S.C. (Nielsen Field)
Records: Charleston (33-15), Coastal Carolina (18-27)
HOW IT HAPPENED:
- Charleston wasted little time getting on the board scoring the game’s first run in the second at-bat of the contest after Sorrentino led off the first with a double and scored on a single by Sam Cochrane.
- The lead would double to 2-0 in the third when Sorrentino scored his second run of the game on an infield single by Landon Choboy.
- Mershon launched the first of Charleston’s three home runs with one out in the sixth sending a two-run shot out to right center to extend the margin to 4-0.
- Sorrentino would follow four batters later with the hit of the day mashing the 1-0 pitch to straightaway center field for a one-out grand slam that put Charleston ahead, 8-0.
- Charleston Southern answered in the home half sending 11 men to the plate and scoring six runs on eight hits to pull within two at 8-6.
- The Cougars’ bullpen would shut the door from there with Cole Mathis and William Privette combining for seven strikeouts in three perfect innings to hold Charleston Southern at six.
- Marr added a pair of insurance runs with a mammoth two-run blast to right in the ninth to put Charleston in front, 10-6.
KEY COUGARS:
- Sorrentino reached and scored three times, and marked his first collegiate home run with a grand slam to straightaway center field in the sixth.
- Marr finished the day 2-for-5 with a single, two runs scored and a two-run homer – his team-leading seventh of the season.
- Mershon smashed his fourth homer of the campaign to extend his reached base streak to 14 games.
- Good held Charleston Southern without a hit and struck out five in four innings to earn his team-leading ninth win of the season.
- Mathis worked a 1-2-3 seventh with a pair of strikeouts.
- Privette fanned five in two perfect frames to collect his 12th save of the season which is tied for fifth on the program’s single-season list.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK:
- The victory extends Charleston’s win streak to four games and marks the Cougars’ 17th victory in their last 19 games.
- With his two-hit day on Saturday, Sorrentino now has seven multi-hit efforts in the last eight games.
- Saturday’s game marked the Cougars’ 11th multi-homer outburst and the 11th time Charleston has reached double digits this season.
NEXT UP:
The Cougars and Bucs will meet in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. following the conclusion of Charleston’s Senior Day celebrations which are slated to begin at 12:45 p.m.
