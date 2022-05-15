Cougars power past Bucs, 10-6

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tyler Sorrentino, Joseph Mershon and JT Marr each homered and Ty Good spun four no-hit innings to lead College of Charleston to a 10-6 victory over Lowcountry foe Charleston Southern on Saturday afternoon at Nielsen Field.

LEADING OFF:

Final Score: College of Charleston 10, Charleston Southern 6

Location: Charleston, S.C. (Nielsen Field)

Records: Charleston (33-15), Coastal Carolina (18-27)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Charleston wasted little time getting on the board scoring the game’s first run in the second at-bat of the contest after Sorrentino led off the first with a double and scored on a single by Sam Cochrane.

The lead would double to 2-0 in the third when Sorrentino scored his second run of the game on an infield single by Landon Choboy.

Mershon launched the first of Charleston’s three home runs with one out in the sixth sending a two-run shot out to right center to extend the margin to 4-0.

Sorrentino would follow four batters later with the hit of the day mashing the 1-0 pitch to straightaway center field for a one-out grand slam that put Charleston ahead, 8-0.

Charleston Southern answered in the home half sending 11 men to the plate and scoring six runs on eight hits to pull within two at 8-6.

The Cougars’ bullpen would shut the door from there with Cole Mathis and William Privette combining for seven strikeouts in three perfect innings to hold Charleston Southern at six.