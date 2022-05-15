SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies: 2 injured in early morning shooting near Ridgeville

Deputies responded to Campbell Thickett Road around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Deputies responded to Campbell Thickett Road around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says two people were hurt in an early morning shooting near Ridgeville.

Deputies responded to Campbell Thickett Road around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The two victims were taken to the hospital for their gunshot wounds and are currently in stable condition, according to Lt. Rick Carson.

“This is an active investigation and detectives are still developing, and working leads in the case,” Carson said. “Details are sketchy and cooperation has been minimal.”

No information on any possible suspects has been released.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to 1927 Hazelwood Dr. at 9:28 p.m. to investigate several reports of shots...
Charleston Police searching for suspect in deadly West Ashley shooting
Deputies found a vehicle that had been involved earlier in a high-speed chase crashed into a...
Deputies: 2 killed in crash shortly after drive-by shooting, chase
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Deputies responded to a home on McClain Street in North where they say a vehicle driving past...
6-year-old boy killed in Orangeburg Co. drive-by shooting
Shaunta Bennett, 32, (right) Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 (middle) and Nyosha Renee Young,...
3 former state department of disabilities employees in Summerville charged by SLED

Latest News

Multiple police units have responded to a strip mall on Dorchester Road Sunday afternoon.
Police respond to incident on Dorchester Road
London Fields is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
Police make arrest in West Ashley shooting that left woman dead
Charleston Police say one man was wounded in a shooting just after midnight Sunday morning.
Man wounded in overnight West Ashley shooting, police say
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police release new details in deadly West Ashley shooting