Deputies: 2 injured in early morning shooting near Ridgeville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says two people were hurt in an early morning shooting near Ridgeville.

Deputies responded to Campbell Thickett Road around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The two victims were taken to the hospital for their gunshot wounds and are currently in stable condition, according to Lt. Rick Carson.

“This is an active investigation and detectives are still developing, and working leads in the case,” Carson said. “Details are sketchy and cooperation has been minimal.”

No information on any possible suspects has been released.

