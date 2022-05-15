Elliott walks off Samford in the 10th
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel second baseman Travis Elliott made the most of his first career hit as he delivered a walk-off single to center in the bottom of the 10thto give the Bulldogs a 5-4 victory over Samford Saturday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information:
Score: The Citadel 5, Samford 4 (10) Records: Samford (24-24, 10-7), The Citadel (23-26, 3-14) Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina) Series: Series tied 1-1
How it Happened:
- Samford got on the board in the second inning after a ball was misplayed on the infield with two outs.
- The Citadel tied the game in the fifth inning after Wells Sykes singled to start the inning and was sacrificed to second by Cole Simpson. After getting a great read on a dirtball to advance to third, Sawyer Reeves drove in the run with a groundout to short.
- The Citadel took the lead in the eighth after Tilo Skole drew a leadoff walk. With two outs, Ryan McCarthy ripped a double to right-center. The ball was bobbled, allowing Skole to score from first.
- Samford answered back in the ninth with a two-run homer from Garrett Howe.
- The Citadel responded in the bottom of the inning with a leadoff single from Cole Simpson. After pinch-run Clay Wilson stole second, Dylan Costa delivered a pinch-hit, two-out RBI single to left-center.
- Samford scored again in the 10th inning on an RBI single from Howe.
- The Citadel won the game in the bottom of the 10th inning as Sawyer Reeves tied the game with a two-out, RBI double to right-center.
- Travis Elliott followed with an RBI single to center field for his first career hit.
Inside the Box Score:
- Travis Elliott made his first career start on Saturday. He finished the game 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and the game-winning hit.
- The walk-off single from Elliot was the third walk-off win for the Bulldogs this season.
- The Bulldogs tied the game in the ninth inning on a two-out base hit from Dylan Costa.
- The Citadel was down to its last out in the 10th before Sawyer Reeves tied the game with a double and Elliott won the game with a single.
- Tilo Skole went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored out of the leadoff spot.
- Wells Sykes went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored.
- Cameron Reeves had one of his best starts of his career, allowing just one unearned run on seven hits and four strikeouts over 8.0 innings.
- Conner Cummiskey (3-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on hit and two strikeouts over 1.1 innings.
- Carson Hobbs (1-4) took the loss after surrendering three runs in six hits over 1.2 innings.
On Deck: The teams close out the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m. The Bulldogs will honor seven seniors prior to tomorrow’s first pitch.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.