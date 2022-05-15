Elliott walks off Samford in the 10th

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel second baseman Travis Elliott made the most of his first career hit as he delivered a walk-off single to center in the bottom of the 10thto give the Bulldogs a 5-4 victory over Samford Saturday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information:

Score: The Citadel 5, Samford 4 (10) Records: Samford (24-24, 10-7), The Citadel (23-26, 3-14) Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina) Series: Series tied 1-1

How it Happened:

Inside the Box Score:

Travis Elliott made his first career start on Saturday. He finished the game 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and the game-winning hit.

The walk-off single from Elliot was the third walk-off win for the Bulldogs this season.

The Bulldogs tied the game in the ninth inning on a two-out base hit from Dylan Costa

The Citadel was down to its last out in the 10th before Sawyer Reeves tied the game with a double and Elliott won the game with a single.

Tilo Skole went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored out of the leadoff spot.

Wells Sykes went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored.

Cameron Reeves had one of his best starts of his career, allowing just one unearned run on seven hits and four strikeouts over 8.0 innings.

Conner Cummiskey (3-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on hit and two strikeouts over 1.1 innings.

Carson Hobbs (1-4) took the loss after surrendering three runs in six hits over 1.2 innings.

On Deck: The teams close out the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m. The Bulldogs will honor seven seniors prior to tomorrow’s first pitch.

