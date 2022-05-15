SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Elliott walks off Samford in the 10th

The Citadel won the game in the bottom of the 10th inning as Sawyer Reeves tied the game with a...
The Citadel won the game in the bottom of the 10th inning as Sawyer Reeves tied the game with a two-out, RBI double to right-center. Travis Elliott followed with an RBI single to center field for his first career hit.(Live 5 News)
By Citadel Athletics
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel second baseman Travis Elliott made the most of his first career hit as he delivered a walk-off single to center in the bottom of the 10thto give the Bulldogs a 5-4 victory over Samford Saturday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.   

Game Information:

Score: The Citadel 5, Samford 4 (10) Records: Samford (24-24, 10-7), The Citadel (23-26, 3-14) Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina) Series: Series tied 1-1 

How it Happened:

  • Samford got on the board in the second inning after a ball was misplayed on the infield with two outs.
  • The Citadel tied the game in the fifth inning after Wells Sykes singled to start the inning and was sacrificed to second by Cole Simpson. After getting a great read on a dirtball to advance to third, Sawyer Reeves drove in the run with a groundout to short.
  • The Citadel took the lead in the eighth after Tilo Skole drew a leadoff walk. With two outs, Ryan McCarthy ripped a double to right-center. The ball was bobbled, allowing Skole to score from first.
  • Samford answered back in the ninth with a two-run homer from Garrett Howe.
  • The Citadel responded in the bottom of the inning with a leadoff single from Cole Simpson. After pinch-run Clay Wilson stole second, Dylan Costa delivered a pinch-hit, two-out RBI single to left-center.
  • Samford scored again in the 10th inning on an RBI single from Howe.
  • The Citadel won the game in the bottom of the 10th inning as Sawyer Reeves tied the game with a two-out, RBI double to right-center.
  • Travis Elliott followed with an RBI single to center field for his first career hit.

Inside the Box Score:

  • Travis Elliott made his first career start on Saturday. He finished the game 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and the game-winning hit.
  • The walk-off single from Elliot was the third walk-off win for the Bulldogs this season.
  • The Bulldogs tied the game in the ninth inning on a two-out base hit from Dylan Costa.
  • The Citadel was down to its last out in the 10th before Sawyer Reeves tied the game with a double and Elliott won the game with a single.
  • Tilo Skole went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored out of the leadoff spot.
  • Wells Sykes went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored.
  • Cameron Reeves had one of his best starts of his career, allowing just one unearned run on seven hits and four strikeouts over 8.0 innings.
  • Conner Cummiskey (3-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on hit and two strikeouts over 1.1 innings.
  • Carson Hobbs (1-4) took the loss after surrendering three runs in six hits over 1.2 innings.

On Deck: The teams close out the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m. The Bulldogs will honor seven seniors prior to tomorrow’s first pitch.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to 1927 Hazelwood Drive at 9:28 p.m. to investigate several reports of shots...
Charleston Police searching for suspect in deadly West Ashley shooting
Shaunta Bennett, 32, (right) Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 (middle) and Nyosha Renee Young,...
3 former state department of disabilities employees in Summerville charged by SLED
Deputies found a vehicle that had been involved earlier in a high-speed chase crashed into a...
Deputies: 2 killed in crash shortly after drive-by shooting, chase
Police are investigating a video that shows a Deer Park Middle School student choking another...
Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
Andrew Melton Demetre, 22, was arrested for felony DUI and leaving the scene of an accident,...
Motorist faces DUI charge after hit-and-run crash with pedi-cab driver

Latest News

Charleston wasted little time getting on the board scoring the game’s first run in the second...
Cougars power past Bucs, 10-6
VIDEO: Lexington softball defeats Wando 3-2
VIDEO: Lexington softball defeats Wando 3-2
VIDEO: Oceanside girls soccer wins back-to-back 3-A state titles
VIDEO: Oceanside girls soccer wins back-to-back 3-A state titles
VIDEO: James Island girls soccer repeats as 4-A State Champs
VIDEO: James Island girls soccer repeats as 4-A State Champs