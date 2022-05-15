SC Lottery
Gamecock baseball falls to Kentucky to close out SEC home schedule

Gamecocks
Gamecocks(South Carolina Athletics Department)
By Gamecock Athletics
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team fell 7-1 to Kentucky Sunday afternoon (May 15) at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks took 2-of-3 games from the Wildcats in the three-game set.

Kentucky scored three times in the second on home runs from Ryan Ritter and Adam Fogel.

Carolina had its best chance at a rally in the fifth, loading the bases with one out. 

Andrew Eyster walked to bring in Brandt Belk but Kentucky closer Tyler Guilfoil struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

The Wildcats plated a run in the sixth and added insurance with a Chase Estep three-run home run in the eighth.

Will Sanders struck out four and gave up two runs and seven hits in a seven-inning start. Kevin Madden had two of Carolina’s four hits on the day.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • Carolina ends the home SEC portion of its schedule, going 10-5 with series wins against Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Alabama and Kentucky.
  • Eyster now has a team-leading 49 RBI on the season.
  • Sanders pitched seven innings for sixth time this season.

UP NEXT

Carolina closes out the home portion of its regular season on Tuesday night (May 17) against Charlotte. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

