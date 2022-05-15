Hanahan seeking public input to help revitalize downtown area

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Hanahan is seeking input from the public as it creates a master plan to help revitalize and potentially new bring new business to its downtown area.

The area, known as Town Center, runs from Remount Road to the south, with Yeamans Hall Road running down the middle, to Arbor Road to its north.

Mayor Christie Rainwater said there has been a 60 percent growth in the city over the past 10 years.

However, its economic development has not kept up with the residential growth.

She also says there’s a need for more stores, restaurants and other businesses to come into Town Center, as well to give a facelift to already established businesses.

“We’re going to be spending the next three days really trying to hear from our residents,” Rainwater said. “We would encourage them to come out to some of the public input sessions to give their input. What we want to do is use that as a plan moving forward, not just in the next few weeks or months, but really, years ahead to say, ‘What should the City of Hanahan look like moving forward in the downtown area?’”

The city will be hosting three public meetings starting on Monday, which will be held at the City of Hanahan Gymnasium from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

A second public meeting will be held at the gymnasium Tuesday morning from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

A draft master plan to revitalize the town center will be presented at city hall at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.