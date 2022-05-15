Mainly dry and hot this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Patchy fog will be around the area through mid-morning with temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures soar to near 90 degrees this afternoon with an isolated shower/storm possible. Most spots stay dry. Temperatures continue to warm into the new week! Highs will be in the low 90s Monday through Wednesday with the potential for mid 90s on Thursday. Our rain and storm chance is limited this week as high pressure will be in control which is not good news since most of our area is in a drought. Monday would be the best chance to see a pop-up storm.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 68.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 69.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90, Low 69.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91, Low 71.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 94, Low 73.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 93, Low 72.

