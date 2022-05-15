SC Lottery
Man wounded in overnight West Ashley shooting, police say

By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say one man was wounded in a shooting just after midnight Sunday morning.

Police responded at approximately 12:05 a.m. to a 911 call about gunshots in the 800 block of Burger Street, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

The first officers on the scene found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, he said. EMS took the man to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say no arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police central detectives at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

