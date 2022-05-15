SC Lottery
Police make arrest in West Ashley shooting that left woman dead

London Fields is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a deadly Friday night shooting in West Ashley.

London Fields is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Fields was arrested by Charleston Police major warrants officers Saturday night with the help of U.S. Marshals, Gillooly said.

The charges stem from a shooting Friday night in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive.

Police responded at 9:28 p.m. to investigate several reports of shots being fired, Gillooly said. The officers found an adult female victim lying in the front yard of a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, he said.

Charleston County Emergency Medical Services and the Charleston Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

London was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Sunday afternoon.

