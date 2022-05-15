Police respond to incident on Dorchester Road
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple police units have responded to a strip mall on Dorchester Road Sunday afternoon.
Police have not released information on the nature of the incident.
But witnesses reported a large police presence at Forest Hills Plaza in the 7600 block of Dorchester Road.
Witnesses also reported an SUV with shattered windows across the street.
A police forensic unit arrived on the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. to begin examining the vehicle.
There is no word on whether any injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
