Police respond to incident on Dorchester Road

Multiple police units have responded to a strip mall on Dorchester Road Sunday afternoon.
Multiple police units have responded to a strip mall on Dorchester Road Sunday afternoon.
By Patrick Phillips and Rey Llerena
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple police units have responded to a strip mall on Dorchester Road Sunday afternoon.

Police have not released information on the nature of the incident.

But witnesses reported a large police presence at Forest Hills Plaza in the 7600 block of Dorchester Road.

Witnesses also reported an SUV with shattered windows across the street.

Police were also investigating an SUV across the street from the strip mall.
Police were also investigating an SUV across the street from the strip mall.

A police forensic unit arrived on the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. to begin examining the vehicle.

There is no word on whether any injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

