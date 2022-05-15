Struggles Down the Stretch Result in RiverDogs 4-2 Loss in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, SC - On Saturday night, the Charleston RiverDogs lost a game in which they were leading after the fifth inning for the first time this season. The Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored the game’s final four runs in a 4-2 victory at Pelicans Ballpark.

The RiverDogs (21-11) carried a 2-0 advantage into the bottom of the sixth inning. Pelicans nine-hitter Ezequiel Pagan immediately cut that deficit in half with a solo home run, his second long ball of the season. In the next frame, Ethan Hearn tripled to the gap in right-center off of Christian Fernandez with one out. Reginald Preciado quickly drove him in to even the score with a soft single to center.

The tie was broken in the eighth inning when Myrtle Beach (21-11) third baseman James Triantos opened the frame with another solo home run, keeping a high fly ball just inside the left field foul pole. A hit batter and two walks loaded the bases and Hearn came through with an RBI single to make it 4-2.

The RiverDogs put the tying run on base with two outs in the ninth, but Jake Reindl struck out the side, ending the game with a punch out of Abiezel Ramirez. A Dru Baker ground out in the first inning had given the RiverDogs a 1-0 lead in the first. Oneill Manzueta doubled that with an RBI single in the top of the sixth.

Charleston left 12 men on base, stranding at least one in every inning. Manzueta reached base three times and was the only player with multiple hits in the game.

Fernandez took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits in 3.1 innings. Sandy Gaston looked sharp in his lone inning of work, whiffing the side in the fourth. In his first start with the team, Daiveyon Whittle tossed 3.0 scoreless innings as the starter. Kamron Fields recorded the final two outs.

The series finale is slated for Sunday night at 6:05 p.m. The winner of the game will head into next week as the South Division leader. LHP Patrick Wicklander (3-1, 2.70) will make his second start of the series for the RiverDogs against Myrtle Beach LHP Luke Little (0-1, 4.61).

