Troopers investigating fatal Orangeburg Co. crash

Troopers responded to U.S. 15 near Mims Lake Road around 4:01 p.m.
Troopers responded to U.S. 15 near Mims Lake Road around 4:01 p.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and two others are injured following a crash in Holly Hill on Saturday.

Troopers responded to U.S. 15 near Mims Lake Road around 4:01 p.m.

A 2015 GMC Sierra 2500 with a pontoon boat was traveling north on U.S. 15 when a Honda Accord made a left turn in front of the GMC causing the collision, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The driver of the GMC was not injured, however, a passenger inside the Honda died, Tidwell said.

The two other passengers in the Honda were injured; Tidwell said they were taken to the Regional Medical Center, which is a hospital in Orangeburg.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

