Two taken to hospital, dog missing after car drives into groomers on Washington Road

Early this morning, a car drove into Woof Gang Bakery and Groomers, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says.
Car veers off road way and hits Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming on Washington Road.
Car veers off road way and hits Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming on Washington Road.(WRDW)
By Sloane O'Cone
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early this morning, around 7:40, a car drove into Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says.

Authorities say a 25 week pregnant woman was struck and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Car veers off roadway into Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming on Washington Road.
Car veers off roadway into Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming on Washington Road.(WRDW)

An employee’s dog ran away after the incident, her name is Cinna, employees are asking you to keep an eye out for her. The employees say she is wearing a pink harness and leash.

Cinna ran away after a car struck Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming.
Cinna ran away after a car struck Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming.(WRDW)

We hope everyone is having a good morning! We did have an incident this morning and unfortunately will be temporarily...

Posted by Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Augusta on Sunday, May 15, 2022

The Sheriff’s Office says, the driver was traveling east bound and veered off the road way, they struck a wall and then continued and ran into Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming. Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs are a factor.

The business says they’ll be closed until further notice.

