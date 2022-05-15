SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Various Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled for ‘thin metal strands’

The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers has issued a recall for a variety...
The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers has issued a recall for a variety of its gummy candies.(FDA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The candy company that makes Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers is recalling a variety of the gummy versions of the candies, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery announced the voluntary recall Friday because of the potential presence of a “very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.”

The company said it received reports from consumers alerting them to the matter. There have been no illnesses reported from it as of May 15.

The products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, according to Mars Wrigley.

The candy company said it is working with retailers to address the issue. If you have bought any of these products, you are urged to dispose of them and not eat them.

For a full list of the recalled candy, visit the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to 1927 Hazelwood Dr. at 9:28 p.m. to investigate several reports of shots...
Charleston Police searching for suspect in deadly West Ashley shooting
Deputies found a vehicle that had been involved earlier in a high-speed chase crashed into a...
Deputies: 2 killed in crash shortly after drive-by shooting, chase
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Deputies responded to a home on McClain Street in North where they say a vehicle driving past...
6-year-old boy killed in Orangeburg Co. drive-by shooting
London Fields is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
Police make arrest in West Ashley shooting that left woman dead

Latest News

VIDEO: Hanahan seeking public input to help revitalize downtown area
VIDEO: Police make arrest in West Ashley shooting that left woman dead
London Fields is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
Police make arrest in West Ashley shooting that left woman dead
The City of Hanahan is looking for opinions from its residents to help revitalize its downtown...
Hanahan seeking public input to help revitalize downtown area
The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people...
3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence