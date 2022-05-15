SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Wando, Pinewood, Charleston Collegiate girls win state soccer championships

The Wando girls won back-to-back 5-A girls soccer state titles with a 2-1 win over TL Hanna on...
The Wando girls won back-to-back 5-A girls soccer state titles with a 2-1 win over TL Hanna on Saturday(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Girls Soccer

5-A - State Championship

Wando 2, TL Hanna 1 F/OT - Kylie Cino would score in the 2nd overtime period to lead Wando to repeat as state champions. Ansley Douty would add the other goal for the Warriors who finish the season 18-1.

SCISA 3-A - State Championship

Pinewood Prep 4, Hammond 0 - Kailen Dasinger scored 2 goals to lead the Panthers to repeat as state champions

SCISA 1-A - State Championship

Charleston Collegiate 3, Patrick Henry 2 F/2OT- Izzy Hagen scored all 3 goals for the Sun Devils who win a state title

Boys Soccer

1-A - State Championship

Southside Christian 1, Palmetto Scholars 0

SCISA 1-A - State Championship

Christian Academy 3, Charleston Collegiate 2

Baseball

5-A - Lower States

Berkeley 7, Lexington 2 - The Stags advance to the Lower State title game that they’ll host on Wednesday

Chapin 5, Summerville 4 - The Green Wave’s season ends with the loss

4-A - Lower States

Airport 2, James Island 1 - The Trojans will host Beaufort on Monday in an elimination game

3-A - Lower States

Oceanside Collegiate 7, Brookland-Cayce 2 - The Landsharks move on to the Lower State title game on Wednesday that they will host.

Hanahan 10, Gilbert 3 - The Hawks will travel to Brookland-Cayce on Monday for an elimination game.

2-A - Lower States

Woodland 1, Bufort 0 - The Wolverines will head to Philip Simmons for an elimination game on Monday

Andrew Jackson 6, Philip Simmons 3 - The Iron Horses will host Woodland for an elimination game on Monday

Softball

Summerville 4, Chapin 3 F/9 - The Green Wave will travel to Lexington for a winners bracket game on Monday

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to 1927 Hazelwood Drive at 9:28 p.m. to investigate several reports of shots...
Charleston Police searching for suspect in deadly West Ashley shooting
Shaunta Bennett, 32, (right) Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 (middle) and Nyosha Renee Young,...
3 former state department of disabilities employees in Summerville charged by SLED
Deputies found a vehicle that had been involved earlier in a high-speed chase crashed into a...
Deputies: 2 killed in crash shortly after drive-by shooting, chase
Police are investigating a video that shows a Deer Park Middle School student choking another...
Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
Andrew Melton Demetre, 22, was arrested for felony DUI and leaving the scene of an accident,...
Motorist faces DUI charge after hit-and-run crash with pedi-cab driver

Latest News

VIDEO: Wando girls soccer wins 5-A State Championship with OT win
VIDEO: Wando girls soccer wins 5-A State Championship with OT win
VIDEO: Summerville softball advances to Lower State title game
VIDEO: Summerville softball advances to Lower State title game
VIDEO: Berkeley baseball beats Lexington 7-2
VIDEO: Berkeley baseball beats Lexington 7-2
Carolina honored seniors Brandt Belk, Parker Coyne, Andrew Eyster, John Gilreath and Cam...
Baseball celebrates Senior Day with Saturday win over Kentucky