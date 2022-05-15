Wando, Pinewood, Charleston Collegiate girls win state soccer championships

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Girls Soccer

5-A - State Championship

Wando 2, TL Hanna 1 F/OT - Kylie Cino would score in the 2nd overtime period to lead Wando to repeat as state champions. Ansley Douty would add the other goal for the Warriors who finish the season 18-1.

SCISA 3-A - State Championship

Pinewood Prep 4, Hammond 0 - Kailen Dasinger scored 2 goals to lead the Panthers to repeat as state champions

SCISA 1-A - State Championship

Charleston Collegiate 3, Patrick Henry 2 F/2OT- Izzy Hagen scored all 3 goals for the Sun Devils who win a state title

Boys Soccer

1-A - State Championship

Southside Christian 1, Palmetto Scholars 0

SCISA 1-A - State Championship

Christian Academy 3, Charleston Collegiate 2

Baseball

5-A - Lower States

Berkeley 7, Lexington 2 - The Stags advance to the Lower State title game that they’ll host on Wednesday

Chapin 5, Summerville 4 - The Green Wave’s season ends with the loss

4-A - Lower States

Airport 2, James Island 1 - The Trojans will host Beaufort on Monday in an elimination game

3-A - Lower States

Oceanside Collegiate 7, Brookland-Cayce 2 - The Landsharks move on to the Lower State title game on Wednesday that they will host.

Hanahan 10, Gilbert 3 - The Hawks will travel to Brookland-Cayce on Monday for an elimination game.

2-A - Lower States

Woodland 1, Bufort 0 - The Wolverines will head to Philip Simmons for an elimination game on Monday

Andrew Jackson 6, Philip Simmons 3 - The Iron Horses will host Woodland for an elimination game on Monday

Softball

Summerville 4, Chapin 3 F/9 - The Green Wave will travel to Lexington for a winners bracket game on Monday

