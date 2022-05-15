Wando, Pinewood, Charleston Collegiate girls win state soccer championships
Girls Soccer
5-A - State Championship
Wando 2, TL Hanna 1 F/OT - Kylie Cino would score in the 2nd overtime period to lead Wando to repeat as state champions. Ansley Douty would add the other goal for the Warriors who finish the season 18-1.
SCISA 3-A - State Championship
Pinewood Prep 4, Hammond 0 - Kailen Dasinger scored 2 goals to lead the Panthers to repeat as state champions
SCISA 1-A - State Championship
Charleston Collegiate 3, Patrick Henry 2 F/2OT- Izzy Hagen scored all 3 goals for the Sun Devils who win a state title
Boys Soccer
1-A - State Championship
Southside Christian 1, Palmetto Scholars 0
SCISA 1-A - State Championship
Christian Academy 3, Charleston Collegiate 2
Baseball
5-A - Lower States
Berkeley 7, Lexington 2 - The Stags advance to the Lower State title game that they’ll host on Wednesday
Chapin 5, Summerville 4 - The Green Wave’s season ends with the loss
4-A - Lower States
Airport 2, James Island 1 - The Trojans will host Beaufort on Monday in an elimination game
3-A - Lower States
Oceanside Collegiate 7, Brookland-Cayce 2 - The Landsharks move on to the Lower State title game on Wednesday that they will host.
Hanahan 10, Gilbert 3 - The Hawks will travel to Brookland-Cayce on Monday for an elimination game.
2-A - Lower States
Woodland 1, Bufort 0 - The Wolverines will head to Philip Simmons for an elimination game on Monday
Andrew Jackson 6, Philip Simmons 3 - The Iron Horses will host Woodland for an elimination game on Monday
Softball
Summerville 4, Chapin 3 F/9 - The Green Wave will travel to Lexington for a winners bracket game on Monday
