Troopers investigate high-speed chase on I-26 that ended in fatality

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - All westbound lanes of I-26 have reopened after Charleston County deputies say a man who ran from his vehicle after a high-speed chase was fatally struck by another car.

The two left westbound lanes of I-26 that had been closed near the Ashley Phosphate exit reopened shortly before 5 a.m. A truck towed the civilian vehicle that struck the man fleeing the scene.

The pursuit began at approximately 1 a.m. when a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for reckless driving near Ashley Phosphate Road and I-26, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

“The vehicle fled at high speed on eastbound I-26, and a pursuit ensued,” Knapp said. “The vehicle led deputies toward the end of I-26, where it turned around and continued to flee on westbound I-26.”

Deputies deployed stop sticks and the vehicle came to a stop in the westbound side of I-26 near the Ashley Phosphate Road exit, and they say the driver then ran away on foot across lanes of traffic.

As the driver ran away, he was struck by a civilian vehicle near the connector to Highway 52 and died at the scene, Knapp said.

There was no word on whether the driver of the vehicle that struck the man was injured.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the man’s identity.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

