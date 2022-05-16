3 firearms found at middle school in Goose Creek, 3 students detained

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon that a tip led to the discovery of three firearms at a middle school in Goose Creek.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Cpl. Carli Drayton said three juveniles were detained after the guns were found earlier on Monday.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the students and Drayton said deputies are working closely with the Berkeley County School District to complete the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

