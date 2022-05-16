Classroom Champions: Elementary school teacher needs extra books for 2nd graders

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - For eight years, Allana Metz has been eagerly teaching second graders at Eagle Nest Elementary School to read with a purpose.

She says she loves to read books to her students that not only engage them but also help teach them life lessons.

Metz says while her kids enjoy digital books and being on laptops, she really hopes by using physical books it will instill a passion for them to read.

“A lot of kids don’t have an opportunity for bedtime stories or to go to the library outside of school. I want to make sure all of my kids have a love for learning, and I just want to hook them on great books,” Metz said.

Metz says through her Donor’s Choose project she hopes to get her list of books to use each month to enhance her reading lessons and engage students.

She says the more than 20 different books are on a wide range of topics kids to which can relate.

She says the books will help her students develop a rich vocabulary and learn to ask and answer questions about the books.

“When we’re finished reading a book, they clap like they are at a performance, and it makes me tear up a bit that they like the books that much. For me, as a teacher, I get so excited and I can’t have too many in a classroom,” Metz said.

Metz’s classroom has almost met their Donors Choose goal for this reading project, but they are still $245 short.

Click here to help this Eagle Nest Elementary teacher and her second graders get the additional reading materials they need by donating and becoming a classroom champion.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher. This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

