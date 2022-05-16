Coroner identifies 6-year-old boy killed in Orangeburg Co. drive-by shooting

NORTH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the child who was fatally shot late Friday night in Orangeburg County.

Winston Hunter, 6, of North, died at the scene of the shooting at a home on McClain Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

Deputies responded to the home where a passing vehicle opened fire at about 11:35 p.m, sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker said. Hunter, who was inside the home, was shot and killed.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said his deputies have worked non-stop investigating the shooting.

“I can think of no more clear example of a cowardly act than what has happened here,” he said. “If you may have or know someone who may have any tidbit of information connected with this, I urge you to call us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

They can also submit tips to Crimestoppers from a smartphone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

All callers can remain anonymous.

