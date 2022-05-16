Coroner IDs woman killed in Friday night West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the Charleston-area woman who was found shot to death in the parking lot outside a West Ashley apartment.

Terra Guthrie, 25, died as a result of a gunshot wound Friday at approximately 9:30 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Police responded at 9:28 p.m. to investigate several reports of shots being fired, Gillooly said. The officers found an adult female victim lying in the front yard of a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, he said.

Charleston County Emergency Medical Services and the Charleston Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

One man has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

London Fields is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Fields was arrested by Charleston Police major warrants officers Saturday night with the help of U.S. Marshals, Gillooly said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.