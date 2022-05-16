SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner IDs woman killed in Friday night West Ashley shooting

A 25-year-old woman died Friday night in a shooting on Hazelwood Drive in Charleston, the...
A 25-year-old woman died Friday night in a shooting on Hazelwood Drive in Charleston, the coroner's office said.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the Charleston-area woman who was found shot to death in the parking lot outside a West Ashley apartment.

Terra Guthrie, 25, died as a result of a gunshot wound Friday at approximately 9:30 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Police responded at 9:28 p.m. to investigate several reports of shots being fired, Gillooly said. The officers found an adult female victim lying in the front yard of a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, he said.

Charleston County Emergency Medical Services and the Charleston Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

One man has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

London Fields is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Fields was arrested by Charleston Police major warrants officers Saturday night with the help of U.S. Marshals, Gillooly said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded near the Forest Hills Plaza in the Warsaw Road and Dorchester Road area just...
1 injured in shooting near North Charleston strip mall, police say
London Fields is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
Police make arrest in West Ashley shooting that left woman dead
All westbound lanes of I-26 have reopened after Charleston County deputies say a man who ran...
Troopers investigate fatality following high-speed chase on I-26
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Deputies responded to Campbell Thickett Road around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Deputies: 2 injured in early morning shooting near Ridgeville

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said the fire was first reported at 7:15 a.m.
Firefighters put out vehicle fire on exit ramp
The city of Charleston found sandwich board-style and pedestal signs are the main culprits when...
Charleston to begin citing businesses obstructing public sidewalks with signs
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston to begin citing businesses obstructing public sidewalks with signs
All westbound lanes of I-26 have reopened after Charleston County deputies say a man who ran...
Troopers investigate fatality following high-speed chase on I-26