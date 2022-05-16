Coroner’s office identifies 2 killed in crash shortly after drive-by shooting, chase

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified two people who died early Saturday morning after their vehicle, which witnesses said was involved in a drive-by shooting, crashed into a tree.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 20-year-old Carlos Conde Hernandez and 17-year-old Ernesto Guevara, both from the Charleston area, died on scene following a vehicle crash that happened on Brownswood Road at Dogpatch Lane on Saturday shortly after 1 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The vehicle that crashed had been involved a short time earlier in a high-speed chase with deputies who were investigating a report of a drive-by shooting on Johns Island, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp.

Deputies responded before 1 a.m. to reports of a drive-by shooting on Michelle Land, Knapp said. Officers found damage from gunfire but said there were no reports of injuries.

However, homeowner Ryley McGillis, claims he was shot at and that the shooters came toward him on foot.

“I’m doing the electrical work, standing up straight, and from this direction, I have an abrade of assault rifle fire coming directly at me,” McGillis said. “...That thing grazed my head. I heard it. There were two, and they fired about 16 shots, so I’m not quite sure where the rest of them went. I mean, at this point, I’m on the ground, and I’m firing back every bullet I had in my pocket.”

Deputies Pursue

Shortly after 1 a.m., a sedan drove by the scene and a witness told deputies that vehicle had been involved in the shooting.

“A deputy found the car a short time later and attempted a traffic stop,” Knapp said. “The vehicle fled at high speed, and a short pursuit ensued. The deputy reported losing sight of the suspect vehicle and canceled the pursuit.”

A short time later, deputies found the vehicle crashed into a tree near Brownswood Road and Dogpatch Lane.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the vehicle, a 2007 Nissan four-door sedan, was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The car was traveling east on Brownswood Road in an attempt to elude law enforcement, Tidwell said.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle died at the scene, Tidwell said.

