Deputies: Charleston County high-speed chase ends in fatality

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man deputies chased on I-26 early Monday morning was eventually struck and killed by a civilian vehicle.

The pursuit began at approximately 1 a.m. when a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for reckless driving near Ashley Phosphate Road and I-26, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

“The vehicle fled at high speed on eastbound I-26, and a pursuit ensued,” Knapp said. “The vehicle led deputies toward the end of I-26, where it turned around and continued to flee on westbound I-26.”

Deputies deployed stop sticks and the vehicle came to a stop in the westbound side of I-26 near the Ashley Phosphate Road exit, and they say the driver then ran away on foot across lanes of traffic.

As the driver ran away, he was struck by a civilian vehicle near the connector to Highway 52 and died at the scene, Knapp said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.