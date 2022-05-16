Deputies searching for truck and other stolen equipment

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says unknown subjects forcible entered an area outside the Beaufort County Public Works facility in Burton and stole a truck and other equipment.

Deputies say the truck was a white 2008 Ford F-250 truck.

Various pieces of landscaping equipment including weed eaters, hedge trimmers, pole saws and chain saws were also stolen, according to investigators.

The stolen property is valued at approximately $40,000. The reported thefts happened between Wednesday and Thursday.

Anyone who has information on the subjects or stolen property is asked to contact LCpl. Lyle Harris at (843)-255-3436 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

