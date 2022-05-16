SC Lottery
Deputies seek info after shooting in Ridgeville injures 2 people

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information after a shooting over the weekend injured two people.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information after a shooting over the weekend injured two people.

On early Sunday morning, deputies responded to the 150 block of Campbell Thickett Road in Ridgeville for victims of a shooting and found ammunition in the area.

Authorities were then told that two victims arrived at separate hospitals.

The sheriff’s office said more evidence was found on Wren Road and Peacock Drive, and a vehicle on Campbell Thickett Road was struck by a projectile.

If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

