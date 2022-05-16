SC Lottery
Family says they are beginning to heal following Brittanee Drexel case developments

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Brittanee Drexel’s parents said it may have taken a long time, but they are finally able to find closure and begin to heal following the discovery of her body and an arrest in the case.

Drexel’s father, Chad, was emotional as he took the podium with his wife Dawn. Each parent was processing the moment in their own way.

Dawn was calling this a mother’s worse nightmare, but saying they can now move from focusing on finding answers to seeking justice in the court room.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says Brittanee’s body has been turned over to the family for burial after 13 years of searching.

“Weighing this all out is tough on a dad, tough on a mother,” Chad said. “But having faith and hope is what’s going to guide us through the end result because they still have the work to do. "

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the search for Brittanee, it’s now a pursuit of Brittanee’s justice,” Dawn said.

Drexel’s parents are asking for space as they process this, but they say they will be speaking out in future and they plan to hold a celebration of Brittanee’s life in Myrtle Beach and back home in Rochester New York.

