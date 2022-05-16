FIRST ALERT: One lane of exit ramp reopens after vehicle fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have reopened the left lane of an exit ramp after an early-morning vehicle fire.

The fire was reported at 7:15 a.m. at the Ashley Phosphate exit of I-26 and the 52 Connector.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames as firefighters arrived at the scene. The fire has since been put out.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

