GRAND OPENING DAY: Buc-ee’s opens first S.C. location in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s a day that thousands of people have been waiting for – the grand opening of Buc-ee’s in Florence.

The highly anticipated travel center is the first to open in the Palmetto State.

It’s located off I-95 at the 170 interchange and will have 120 fueling pumps, clean restrooms and some favorite food options such as Texas BBQ and Beaver Nuggets.

WMBF News meteorologist Andrew Dockery and reporter Corinne McGrath were there as the first customers went into Buc-ee’s, and their first purchase was the travel center’s brisket! A group of four friends lined up at 3 a.m. Monday so that they could be the first inside the travel center.

We out here at the opening of the very first Buc-ees in South Carolina. About to learn how they make the brisket. Tune in for all the fun and your local forecast with @AndrewWMBF @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/yUrf2iqop0 — Corinne McGrath (@CorinneDMcGrath) May 16, 2022

The chef de cuisine at Buc-ee’s, Jim Mills, said what sets them apart from other stops on the highway, is that every sandwich, salad and dessert is made from scratch every day at the Buc-ee’s location.

He added that Buc-ee’s works hard to make sure its staff is making liveable wages.

“One of the things about Buc-ee’s is we employ a lot of people in these communities and we pay really good wages. And I’ve heard stories from a lot of people that to be able to make this kind of money, they’ve had to travel and move other places,” said Mills.

Over 6,000 people applied for the open positions at Buc-ee’s and 300 of them were hired to work at the store, which is open 24/7.

“They’re good-paying jobs, starting at $18, going up to the twenties,” said Gov. Henry McMaster at the ribbon-cutting. “And to have all benefits including a 401K plan, all of it, this is a great sunshiney day for South Carolina, and mark my words we’re going to have more and more of them.”

Not only is it a big day for those traveling along I-95, but it’s a big day for the Florence County community.

The Florence Chamber of Commerce has told WMBF News that there are already plans to grow the area around Buc-ee’s which will include hotels, restaurants and retail stores to help improve Florence’s tourism traffic.

