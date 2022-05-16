Near-record high temperatures later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The calendar may still say Spring but it’s going to feel a lot more like Summer this week! A weak cold front will move close to our area this evening sparking a few showers and thunderstorms. Even though there is a very small chance of a shower or storm this afternoon, there is a better rain chance this evening through midnight. A few storms may contain heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The weather will dry out by tomorrow morning leading to a prolonged stretch of weather with no rain in the forecast for the rest of the work week. Highs will reach around 90° each day through Wednesday before turning hotter on Thursday and Friday in the low to mid 90s. By the weekend, another front will approach the area helping to bring in the chance of a few storms each afternoon.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Late Day Storms. High 89, Low 68.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89, Low 67.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90, Low 69.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 95, Low 72.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 94, Low 74.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 72.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 71.

