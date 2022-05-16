SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Pizza places face delivery driver shortage

Demand for pizza delivery is up for many companies, but there is a lack of drivers.
Demand for pizza delivery is up for many companies, but there is a lack of drivers.(Domino's Pizza via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pizza places are seeing a lack of drivers, which is becoming a major problem.

Domino’s says delivery sales in the United States fell by nearly 11% during the first three months of 2022, compared to the same time last year.

Pizza Hut, likewise, saw same-store sales drop 6% in the first quarter, which officials say is linked to delivery concerns.

The obvious answer to this issue is to hire more drivers, but the U.S. job market has yet to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and not as many people are applying for these positions. The rising gas prices are also a contributing factor.

At the same time, demand for pizza delivery is up for many companies.

Domino’s says its delivery rate now is 6% higher than it was in 2016.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded near the Forest Hills Plaza in the Warsaw Road and Dorchester Road area just...
1 injured in shooting near North Charleston strip mall, police say
All westbound lanes of I-26 have reopened after Charleston County deputies say a man who ran...
Troopers investigate fatality following high-speed chase on I-26
London Fields is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
Police make arrest in West Ashley shooting that left woman dead
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Deputies responded to Campbell Thickett Road around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Deputies: 2 injured in early morning shooting near Ridgeville

Latest News

A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on...
Russia faces diplomatic and battlefield setbacks on Ukraine
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack
Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary...
Reversing Trump, Biden acts to deploy US troops to Somalia
Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information after a...
Deputies seek info after shooting in Ridgeville injures 2 people