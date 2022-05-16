SC Lottery
Police continuing investigation after shooting outside N. Charleston business

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the North Charleston Police Department are continuing to investigate after one person was injured in a shooting outside a North Charleston business.

It happened at the SnR Food Market on 7671 Dorchester Rd. on Sunday afternoon.

According to a newly released report, police officers initially responded to the 7600 block of Warsaw Road for shots fired and found a shooting victim near a home.

A witness said the incident began when he and the victim drove to the Food Market to get something to drink, and the victim came out of the store and shots began to be fired.

The witness said the victim attempted to drive from the store and ended up crashing into a ditch at the entrance of Forest Hills Drive where he left the vehicle and ran towards Warsaw Road in an attempt to get help, and eventually collapsed.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

