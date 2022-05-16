SC Lottery
Sheriff to give update on recent Georgetown Co. ‘law enforcement ‘activity’

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. on Monday.
Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. on Monday.(WMBF/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide an update on what it has called “recent law enforcement activity” in the county.

Sheriff Carter Weaver will provide that update at 2 p.m. at the Georgetown County Judicial Center, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Weaver announced plans for the news conference Friday, a day after multiple sources said remains had been discovered in a wooded area in the county. The same sources would not give a specific location on where the remains were found.

Authorities have not released details on that discovery.

The news conference also comes on the heels of news that a man named a decade ago as a person of interest in the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel in 2009 had been arrested on May 4 on a charge of obstruction of justice. Investigators have not released details on what led to the charge against Raymond Moody.

But a background check from the State Law Enforcement Division indicated the date of the alleged obstruction offense occurred on April 25, 2009, the same date Drexel, a New York 17-year-old who was visiting the Myrtle Beach area during spring break, vanished.

