Woman seriously injured in crash thanks responders, doctors for helping to save her life

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Monday, Trident Medical Center’s third annual butterfly release and trauma survivor event brought together one trauma survivor with the people she credits for helping to save her life, from first responders on the scene to surgeons at the hospital.

23-year-old Meagan Mousset said she had just fifteen minutes until she was going to die, when a good Samaritan found her crushed under her car after a crash and called 911. But just months later, Mousset was able to publicly thank the people who helped save her life.

Mousset was seriously injured in a Jan. 16th crash. Mousset said she lost control of her car when driving on an exit ramp on I-26 in Summerville. She hit two trees and was ejected from her car. She said she was pinned underneath her car for six hours in the rain and cold until she was found.

While speaking at the event at Trident Medical Center, she thanked the team at Trident for the work they did to save her and expressed shock and gratitude after a surprise reunion with some of the first responders who saved her life.

“I haven’t felt this way ever in my life,” Mousset said. “I’m so grateful. If it was not for them, I would not be here.”

Mousset said with her traumatic brain injury, she has good days and bad days, but today is one of her good days.

