1 dead in Berkeley County shooting, deputies confirm

Deputies received a call just after 8 a.m. about shots fired on Gains Mill Drive off Myers Road...
Deputies received a call just after 8 a.m. about shots fired on Gains Mill Drive off Myers Road in the Wind Gate community.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Tuesday morning that left one person dead.

Deputies received a call just after 8 a.m. about shots fired on Gains Mill Drive off Myers Road in the Wind Gate community, Cpl. Carli Drayton said.

The first officers on the scene found the victim, who died from injuries received in the shooting, she said.

There have been no arrests in the shooting.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-723-3800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

