SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Chicken to cost Charleston County School District $1 million more next year

Skyrocketing food prices, record setting gas prices and the continued escalation of inflation...
Skyrocketing food prices, record setting gas prices and the continued escalation of inflation is hitting the Charleston County School District’s Nutrition Services Department hard.(Live 5 News)
By Nick Reagan
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Skyrocketing food prices, record setting gas prices and the continued escalation of inflation is hitting the Charleston County School District’s Nutrition Services Department hard. To keep the menus the same for next year, it will take more than a million dollars to compensate for the increased prices.

Chicken, for example, has nearly doubled.

In 2021, the district paid 80 cents per chicken meal. Now it’s going for around $1.40. That might not sound like a lot, but after factoring in just how many meals they make, the district estimates it will cost $1,080,000 to purchase the same amount of chicken they bought last year.

Milk is another staple that has seen a massive increase. Last year it was 21 cents a carton. In June, they expect it will be 32 cents a carton. The district buys about 5 million cartons a year, making the increase in milk alone $550,000.

On top of the increase in costs, the Nutrition Services team says they’re also anticipating a drop in revenue from the United States Department of Agriculture. The USDA increased the amount of money it reimburses districts per meal to $4.56 to account for the extra meals being served during the pandemic. Over the last two years, all students could eat breakfast and lunch for free, however that’s changing for the upcoming school year.

“Right now, we are getting $4.56 per meal and that was an increase back in January from USDA because it was $3.66, but it’s going to go back to $3.66 after June 30,” said Walter Campbell, executive director of Nutrition Services at CCSD. “So we are going to lose 25 percent of our income.”

Campbell says they’ll get creative to cut costs while maintaining “high quality products.” Campbell says there are some lower quality products out there, but he would rather replace a chicken meal with something else than get lower quality products.

“Our beef items only went up 10%,” Campbell said. “We serve a lot of burgers, but we can still get ground beef and there’s ground beef in our beefaroni and the kids really love our from-scratch-beefaroni. Our taco day is still a great day. Even though beef has gone up 10-11%, it’s still not as high as chicken.”

Students who don’t qualify for free or reduced meals will have to start paying for lunch once again starting next year. Campbell says the price is currently set at $2.25 a meal and they get an additional 41 cents from the USDA for those meals. It will help balance the budget, but it’s still a net loss when compared to the $4.65 they were getting per meal.

Campbell says they see this as a challenge and one they can overcome.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who authorities say ran from his...
Authorities identify man killed following high-speed chase on I-26
Brittanee Drexel had last been seen in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009. Investigators say that...
Deputies: Man confessed to strangling, killing Brittanee Drexel
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon that a tip led to the discovery...
3 firearms found at middle school in Goose Creek, 3 students detained
Raymond Moody was arrested on May 4 on a charge of obstruction of justice, according to deputies.
Warrant: Man concealed or disposed of evidence on date of Drexel disappearance
Deputies received a call just after 8 a.m. about shots fired on Gains Mill Drive off Myers Road...
Early-morning Berkeley County shooting leaves man dead

Latest News

Gustavao Wright Hills Jr., 22, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a...
Police make arrest in North Charleston drive-by shooting
VIDEO: Early-morning Berkeley County shooting leaves man dead
VIDEO: Early-morning Berkeley County shooting leaves man dead
VIDEO: Police make arrest in North Charleston drive-by shooting
VIDEO: Police make arrest in North Charleston drive-by shooting
Deputies received a call just after 8 a.m. about shots fired on Gains Mill Drive off Myers Road...
Early-morning Berkeley County shooting leaves man dead
DD2 Superintendent-elect Dr. Shane Robbins will have a $1,000 monthly car allowance for...
Incoming DD2 Supt. to make $210K per year, has $1K monthly car allowance