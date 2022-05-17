SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Convicted rapist killed in prison while serving possible life sentence, authorities say

Authorities said Anthony Purk was killed while serving time for rape at a correctional institution in Ohio. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Ohio authorities are investigating an inmate’s death while at a correctional institution earlier this month.

Anthony Purk died on May 11 at the Warren Correctional Institution, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

WXIX reports Purk died from asphyxiation, and a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported his death was a homicide.

Troopers said the investigation into Purk’s death remains ongoing.

Correction officials report Purk was serving a sentence of 10 years to life in prison for rape.

Currently, authorities said no charges have been filed in connection with Purk’s death.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who authorities say ran from his...
Authorities identify man killed following high-speed chase on I-26
Brittanee Drexel had last been seen in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009. Investigators say that...
Deputies: Man confessed to strangling, killing Brittanee Drexel
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon that a tip led to the discovery...
3 firearms found at middle school in Goose Creek, 3 students detained
Raymond Moody was arrested on May 4 on a charge of obstruction of justice, according to deputies.
Warrant: Man concealed or disposed of evidence on date of Drexel disappearance
Deputies received a call just after 8 a.m. about shots fired on Gains Mill Drive off Myers Road...
Early-morning Berkeley County shooting leaves man dead

Latest News

The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban
Gustavao Wright Hills Jr., 22, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a...
Police make arrest in North Charleston drive-by shooting
VIDEO: Early-morning Berkeley County shooting leaves man dead
VIDEO: Early-morning Berkeley County shooting leaves man dead