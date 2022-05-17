SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies release video showing vehicle of interest in 6-year-old’s killing

Orangeburg County deputies released surveillance footage of a vehicle of interest in a Friday...
Orangeburg County deputies released surveillance footage of a vehicle of interest in a Friday night drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy in North.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage showing a vehicle they want to identify in the Friday night drive-by shooting that killed a child.

Winston Hunter, 6, of North, died at the scene of the shooting at a home on McClain Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

Deputies say a passing vehicle opened fire on the home at about 11:35 p.m. Hunter, who was inside the home, was shot and killed, sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker said.

“We believe this vehicle may be connected with Friday’s shooting death of one of our children in the community,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “His name was Winston. I want whoever shot him to know his name, know what you did.”

The footage released Monday night was captured by security cameras entering Highway 321 in Woodford within minutes of the shooting, he said.

It appears to show a silver or gray two-door sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who authorities say ran from his...
Authorities identify man killed following high-speed chase on I-26
Brittanee Drexel
Arrest affidavits: Man strangled Brittanee Drexel, concealed evidence
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon that a tip led to the discovery...
3 firearms found at middle school in Goose Creek, 3 students detained
Raymond Moody was arrested on May 4 on a charge of obstruction of justice, according to deputies.
Warrant: Man concealed or disposed of evidence on date of Drexel disappearance
A 25-year-old woman died Friday night in a shooting on Hazelwood Drive in Charleston, the...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Friday night West Ashley shooting

Latest News

A 25-year-old woman died Friday night in a shooting on Hazelwood Drive in Charleston, the...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Friday night West Ashley shooting
Property owners along King Street will have the opportunity Tuesday night to give feedback and...
Downtown property owners get chance to raise concerns over improvement plan
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Brittanee Drexel's remains discovered, one man in custody
Source: Live5
VIDEO: Coroner IDs woman killed in Friday night West Ashley shooting